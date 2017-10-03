TWC9: Live'ish Magic from Ignite!
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Bryan discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:40] Ignite
- [01:24] Hit Refresh
- [01:40] #MSIgnite 2017 Day 1: Announcements Recap and Links [Chris Pietschmann]
- [02:27] Microsoft Azure gets a new Logo and a Manifesto [Chris Pietschmann]
- [03:04] With new Microsoft breakthroughs, general purpose quantum computing moves closer to reality [Allison Linn]
- [04:07] Windows Developer Day Returns!
- [04:50] Microsoft and Facebook just laid a 160-terabits-per-second cable 4,100 miles across the Atlantic [Thuy Ong]
- [05:58] Microsoft joins the Open Source Initiative [Jeff McAffer]
- [06:42] Visual Studio and Xamarin take iOS support to 11 [Joseph Hill]
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week: [07:30] Interview with Beth Pan Software Engineer on the MVA Team [Golnaz, Beth Pan]
- Bryan's Pick of the Week: [08:31] #Humor – best car sticker ever, #Unicode [Bruno Capuano]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
Follow @CH9
Follow @film_girl
Follow @listonb
Follow @gduncan411
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (8.9 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (46.7 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (252.2 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (155.0 MB)