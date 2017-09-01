TWC9: Mixed Reality, .NET IL Linker, New WinDbg, Where the Surface Comes to Life and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Bryan discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:52] Windows Mixed Reality holiday update [Alex Kipman]
- [01:46] Introducing .NET IL Linker
- [02:20] Interview with Irina Frumkin, Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft [Soumow Atitallah, Irina Frumkin]
- [03:05] Defrag Tools #182 - WinDbg Preview Part 1, Defrag Tools #183 - WinDbg Preview Part 2 [Chad Beeder, Tim Misiak, Andy Luhrs], Announcement blog post, Documentation for WinDbg Preview (Dev Center), WinDbg Preview (download from Microsoft Store)
- [03:24] Architecting Distributed Cloud Applications (free [6.5 Hour] video course) [Jeffrey Richter]
- [04:12] Announcing TypeScript 2.5 [Daniel Rosenwasser]
- [04:44] Girl Scouts Introduce STEM-Focused Badges [Susan McIntosh]
Feedback
- [05:57] This guy is building his own Halo Warthog with some help from 3D printing [Kit McDonald -> Bryant Havercamp]
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[07:20] Inside the lab where Microsoft Surface comes to life [Kevin Lee]
- Bryan's Pick of the Week:[08:22] Hey Cortana, open Alexa: Microsoft and Amazon’s first-of-its-kind collaboration [Andrew Shuman]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
The Discussion
-
Why are you advocating unhealthy lifestyle? Why and for what purpose you show people are consuming alcohol?
-
Why would you say that the oculus is more expensive that the windows mixed reality. That is a lie. At the moment this video was published the Oculus summer sale was still going in which the headset bundled with the controllers was a total of $399 the controllers were sold separately for about 80$ making the headset alone be worth around $320 while including an xbox controller worth $50.
-
I think Jeffrey Richter has been a Microsoft employee for some time now.
-
Nice! But I got motion sickness watching this.