TWC9: Mixed Reality, .NET IL Linker, New WinDbg, Where the Surface Comes to Life and more...

Play TWC9: Mixed Reality, .NET IL Linker, New WinDbg, Where the Surface Comes to Life and more...
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Bryan discuss the week's top developer news, including;

.NET, Cloud Patterns, Halo, WinDbg, Cortana, educational, TypeScript

The Discussion

  • User profile image
    IgorD

    Why are you advocating unhealthy lifestyle? Why and for what purpose you show people are consuming alcohol?

  • User profile image
    SorryHadTo​SayIt

    Why would you say that the oculus is more expensive that the windows mixed reality. That is a lie. At the moment this video was published the Oculus summer sale was still going in which the headset bundled with the controllers was a total of $399 the controllers were sold separately for about 80$ making the headset alone be worth around $320 while including an xbox controller worth $50.

  • User profile image
    pajocomo

    I think Jeffrey Richter has been a Microsoft employee for some time now.

  • User profile image
    Chris Broadfoot

    Nice! But I got motion sickness watching this.

