TWC9: .NET Core 2 (and Friends) Preview 2, .future, Imagine Cup 2017, “Adventures of Ninja Cat" Theme and more...
This week on Channel 9, [Host 1] and [Host 2] discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:50] .NET Core 2 Preview 2, ASP.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2, Announcing EF Core 2.0 Preview 2
- [01:45] Sweet UI made possible and easy with Windows.UI and the Windows 10 Creators Update
- [03:31] Windows Template Studio 1.1 released! [Clint Rutkas]
- [04:48] Tune in to Imagine Cup July 27 to see which team wins more than $200,000 in prizes [Anthony Salcito]
- [06:11] BETA: “Dictate” – a free Microsoft Garage project for Speech-to-Text in Office (2013+) [Kurt Shintaku], http://www.dictate.ms/
- [07:04] .future, new Podcast from Microsoft and Gimlet Creative
- [08:06] Hey Insiders, get the official “Adventures of Ninja Cat" theme pack for Windows 10, free! [Laurent Giret]
Picks of the Week!
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[09:05] AI’s big leap to tiny devices opens world of possibilities [John Roach]
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[11:04] Super Mario Bros. strangely works in first-person augmented reality [Allegra Frank]
