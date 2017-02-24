Sign in to queue
TWC9: New Azure Functions, 5 Awesome VS 2017 Features, VS Launch Event and more...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Shen discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.




Azure, Surface, Windows 10, Hololens, UWP apps

