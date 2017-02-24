TWC9: New Azure Functions, 5 Awesome VS 2017 Features, VS Launch Event and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Shen discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- https://github.com/Microsoft/uwp-experiences/tree/northwindPhoto
- Windows Developer Day—Creators Update
- [01:25] Last Week's TWC9
- [01:53] Announcing new Azure Functions capabilities to accelerate development of serverless applications [Raman Sharma]
- [02:39] 5 Features to Watch in Visual Studio 2017 [Scott Addie]
- [04:20] Join Us: Visual Studio 2017 Launch Event and 20th Anniversary [Julia Liuson]
- [05:31] Doing Visual Studio and .NET Code Documentation Right [Terrence Dorsey]
- [06:46] Penny Pinching in the Cloud: Running and Managing LOTS of Web Apps on a single Azure App Service [Scott Hanselman]
- [08:22] Service Fabric and Windows Containers sample
- [08:50] Winners of the 2017 Microsoft Health Innovation Awards [Laura Wallace]
- [10:00] Real-Time Communications on the Universal Windows Platform with WebRTC and ORTC [James Cadd]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[11:08] LiveScan3D-Hololens
- Shen's Pick of the Week:[12:19] Surface Dial Tools for Visual Studio [Mads Kristensen]
