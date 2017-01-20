TWC9: New PIX, NuGet UWPDesktop, VSTS Getting Personal, Kinect Powered Grocery Store and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host Dmitry Lyalin discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:19] Dmitry Lyalin, Visual Studio Toolbox, Follow @Lyalindotcom
- [01:44] Windows 10 SDK Preview Build 15003 Released [Clint Rutkas]
- [03:07] Windows Developer Day—Creators Update
- [03:31] Introducing PIX on Windows (beta) [Shawn Hargreaves]
- [05:10] Announcing “UWPDesktop” NuGet Package Version 14393 [Vladimir Postel]
- [06:26] Getting Personal - VSTS [Jamie Cool]
- [07:52] ChakraCore’s first anniversary [Brian Terlson, Gaurav Seth and Limin Zhu]
- [09:40] New WintellectPowerShell Version with Visual Studio 2017 Support [John Robbins]
- [10:48] PowerShell 10 Year Anniversary
- [10:53] Create a UWP-Based ChatBot Using the Microsoft Bot Framework Direct Line API [Nick Randolph]
- [11:49] Three FREE Training Courses on ASP.NET Core from Microsoft Virtual Academy [Maria Naggaga, Scott Hanselman]
- [13:09] The first ‘Supermarket of the Future’ is now open for business, and it’s crazy [Mike Wehner]
Picks of the Week!
- Dmitry's Pick of the Week:[14:21] Xamarin U, MVA
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[15:48] Scientists used a Windows phone to sequence DNA [Brad Stephenson]
The Discussion
-
"38 pixels camera" or 38 megapixels camera?
-
@jvs_ca: woops, great catch. Just looked it up, it's 41 MP, so I was wrong either way :)