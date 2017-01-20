Sign in to queue
This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: New PIX, NuGet UWPDesktop, VSTS Getting Personal, Kinect Powered Grocery Store and more...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host Dmitry Lyalin discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.






ALM, Kinect, Training, VSTS, Xamarin, Windows 10, UWP apps

