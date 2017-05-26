TWC9: New Surface Pro, Worlds Largest Git Repo, P Language, Exiting Vim and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:42] Meet the new Surface Pro [Panos Panay]
- [02:19] The largest Git repo on the planet [Brian Harry]
- [04:25] Introducing XAML Standard and .NET Standard 2.0
- [05:12] Build On Demand (Filter is your Friend... There's 452 sessions with Media... :)
- [07:07] The week in .NET – .NET poster, Happy Birthday .NET with Jan Kotas, Skyworld [Bertrand Le Roy]
- [08:44] Xamarin University’s free webinar series: Learn mobile development from experts [Mark Smith]
- [09:38] Tire Explorer: Behind the Scenes at Microsoft Build 2017 [René Schulte]
- [11:20] P: A programming language designed for asynchrony, fault-tolerance and uncertainty [Shaz Qadeer]
- [13:34] Xbox Game Pass Launches June 1 with 100+ Games; Early Access for Gold Members Starts Today [Parimal Deshpande]
- [14:35] Introducing “Mixer” [Matt Salsamendi]
Pick of the Week!
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[15:20] Holograms: The future of near-eye display? [Andrew Maimone]
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[17:53] Stack Overflow: Helping One Million Developers Exit Vim [David Robinson]
