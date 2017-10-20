This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: New Windows 10, New Surface Book, New Visual Studio, New Web Documentation and more...

This week on Channel 9, Christina and guest host Jason Young discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

