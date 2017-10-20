TWC9: New Windows 10, New Surface Book, New Visual Studio, New Web Documentation and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and guest host Jason Young discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:59] What’s new in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update [Mollie Ruiz-Hopper]
- [02:06] paint.net is now available on the Windows Store! [Rick Brewster]
- [04:00] Introducing Surface Book 2, the most powerful Surface Book ever [Panos Panay]
- [05:25] Microsoft announces next Azure OpenDev: October 25, 2017 [Ashley McNamara]
- [05:56] Visual Studio 2017 Version 15.4 Released [John Montgomery]
- [06:52] Visual Studio 2017 Version 15.5 Preview [Christine Ruana]
- [08:01] Xamarin Live Player
- [08:43] Analysing C# code on GitHub with BigQuery [Matt Warren]
- [10:34] Documenting the Web together [Erika Doyle Navara]
- [11:54] Use a second laptop as an extended monitor with Windows 10 wireless displays [Scott Hanselman]
- [16:53] MS Dev Show
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[13:22] Lego’s official ‘Women of NASA’ set goes on sale November 1 [Darrell Etherington, Maia Weinstock]
- Jason's Pick of the Week:[14:55] Manage your multiple AUTH personalities with Chrome Profiles
