TWC9: NexTech Africa, Windows Dev Day, VS 2017 Launch Date, MVP TechDay and more...
Description
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Kriti discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:40] NexTech Africa, https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/NexTech-Africa/2017
- [01:46] Windows Developer Day – Creators Update [Kevin Gallo]
- [02:53] Announcing Project Rome Android SDK [Carmen Forsmann]
- [04:12] Telerik UI for UWP Now Open Source [Dobrin Grancharov]
- [04:24] Windows Developer Day—Creators Update - On Demand
- [04:38] Join Us: Visual Studio 2017 Launch Event and 20th Anniversary [Julia Liuson]
- [05:08] Register Now For MVP-Led TechDays Online [Claire Smyth]
- [05:31] Microsoft MVP Award Evolution: More Agile, New Benefits!
- [06:19] VS Code January 2017 (version 1.9)
- [07:18] Microsoft Cognitive Services push gains momentum [John Roach]
- [08:16] AI is getting smarter; Microsoft researchers want to ensure it’s also getting more accurate [Allison Linn]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[09:38] Microsoft open sources Bio Model Analyzer, a cloud-based tool for biological research [Allison Linn]
- Kriti's Pick of the Week:[10:41] Announcing GVFS (Git Virtual File System) [Saeed Noursalehi], Scaling Git (and some back story) [Brian Harry]
