TWC9: VR, MR, Always-Connected at Computex, Building a Chat Bot, A Tale of Two Kernels and more...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:20] Microsoft shows partner innovation with Always-Connected PCs, MR and IoT at Computex 2017 [Peter Han]
- [02:20] Telerik UI for UWP – Free and Updated XAML Controls [Daniel Jacobson]
- [02:58] Developing A Chatbot Using Microsoft’s Bot Framework, LUIS And Node.js (Part 1) [Owais Afaq]
- [04:23] Beyond GVFS: more details on optimizing Git for large repositories [Edward Thomson]
- [04:49] Docker for .NET Developers (Part 1), Docker for .NET Developers (Part 2) [Steve Gordon]
- [05:42] Streamlining Kubernetes development with Draft [Gabe Monroy]
- [06:21] A Tale of Two Kernels [Jason Howard]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[08:51] Your News for Xbox One From Microsoft Garage, Microsoft Garage
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[10:15] Toward AI that operates in the real world [Ashish Kapoor]
