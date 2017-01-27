TWC9: VS Test Opens, New Xbox Features, Humans of Microsoft and more...
Download this episode
Description
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:36] Vlad's Long Lost...
- [01:23] First Wave of New Xbox Update Features Ship to Select Xbox Insiders Today [Scott Henson]
- [03:28] The Visual Studio Test Platform [#vstest] is now Open Source! https://github.com/Microsoft/vstest, and https://github.com/Microsoft/vstest-docs, Open sourcing the VS Test platform [Brian Harry]
- [04:29] Working with Multiple .NET Core SDKs - both project.json and msbuild/csproj [Scott Hanselman]
- [05:33] Introducing Electron to the Windows Runtime [Felix Rieseberg and Paul Betts]
- [07:18] Calling Windows 10 APIs From a Desktop Application [Michael Crump]
- [08:32] Humans of Microsoft: Jeffrey Snover
- [10:06] A Plethora of Microsoft Training Options on AI, Machine Learning & Data Science, including MOOCs [Kristin M. Tolle]
- [11:50] Trimble & University of Cambridge build the future of construction with HoloLens [Lorraine Bardeen]
Picks of the Week!
- Vlad's Pick of the Week:[14:09] Announcing Intune for Education & new Windows 10 PCs for school starting at $189 [Yusuf Mehdi]
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[16:46] Public speaking with Scott Hanselman, Kendra Havens, Maria Naggaga Nakanwagi, Kasey Uhlenhuth, and Donovan Brown
The Discussion
-
hey guys thanks for the entertainment.
-
c projeet
-
Thank you guys. I always enjoy this show.