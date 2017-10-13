This Week On Channel 9

TWC9: Windows Developer Day On-Demand, TypeScript is 5, Xbox Onesies and Giant Battling Robots!

This week on Channel 9, Christina and Beth Pan discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.



 

Azure, Xbox, C9, connect, giant robots, Artificial Intelligence, TypeScript, Windows 10, Microsoft Edge, Visual Studio Code

