TWC9: Windows Developer Day On-Demand, TypeScript is 5, Xbox Onesies and Giant Battling Robots!
Play TWC9: Windows Developer Day On-Demand, TypeScript is 5, Xbox Onesies and Giant Battling Robots!
Description
This week on Channel 9, Christina and Beth Pan discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:33] Windows Developer Day On-Demand - Fall Creators Update
- [00:57] TypeScript Turns 5 [Daniel Rosenwasser]
- [01:54] Announcing Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android, Microsoft Launcher [Joe Belfiore], Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android: What developers need to know [Sean Lyndersay]
- [02:48] Join us for the Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour, Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour
- [03:41] Microsoft announces next Azure OpenDev: October 25, 2017 [Ashley McNamara]
- [03:59] Get the latest on building the innovative apps of the future right now – at Connect(); 2017 [Mitra Azizirad]
- [04:45] Visual Studio Code Tools for AI Extension [Lee Stott]
- [05:42] Microsoft and AWS Advance Open AI Ecosystem with Gluon Partnership [Eric Boyd]
- [06:51] Cognitive Services Series on MVA [Scott Peterson]
Picks of the Week!
- Christina's Pick of the Week:[07:43] The USA is taking on Japan in a giant robot duel you can watch next Tuesday [James Vincent]
- Beth's Pick of the Week:[08:35] Very Comfy-Looking Xbox Onesie Revealed, Themed Around Forza 7 [Eddie Makuch]
Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.
Follow @CH9
Follow @film_girl
Follow @beth_panx
Follow @gduncan411
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (9.9 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (22.7 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (266.8 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (72.7 MB)