TWC9: Xbox Dev for Everyone, Game Pass, Windows Mixed Reality and more...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host David Catuhe discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- [00:31] https://twitter.com/deltakosh, Microsoft Edge helps you organize your web, http://www.babylonjs.com/#, http://www.vorlonjs.io/, UWP Community Toolkit
- [01:50] New Investments For Xbox Developers And Gamers Kick Off GDC 2017 [Major Nelson]
- [02:10] MonoGame and the Xbox Live Creators Program [Tom Spilman]
- [03:38] Introducing Xbox Game Pass: Unlimited Access to More Than 100 Games [Phil Spencer]
- [04:33] Windows Mixed Reality dev kits shipping this month [Alex Kipman]
- [05:45] Behind-the-scenes of the Windows 10 Creators Update Bug Bash [Anita George]
- [07:41] Getting Started with a Mixed Reality Platformer Using Microsoft HoloLens
- [08:27] Azure Command Line 2.0 now generally available [Kamaljit Bath]
- [09:36] Visual Studio Code and the Third Wave of Source Code Editing [Tim Patrick]
- [11:57] What’s brewing in Visual Studio Team Services: March 2017 Digest [Buck Hodges]
Picks of the Week!
- Nikola's Pick of the Week:[12:54] The Faces Behind Microsoft Visual Studio [Paul Thurrott]
- David's Pick of the Week:[14:09] Jigspace
