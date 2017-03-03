Sign in to queue
TWC9: Xbox Dev for Everyone, Game Pass, Windows Mixed Reality and more...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host David Catuhe discuss the week's top developer news, including;

Picks of the Week!

Please leave a comment or email us at twc9@microsoft.com.




JavaScript, Mono, VSTS, Xbox, Game Development, 3D modeling, Windows 10, Hololens, Visual Studio Code

