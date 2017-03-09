Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

Cortana, Forza Horizon 3, and more

Cortana, Forza Horizon 3, and more

Description

This Week on Windows: Cortana adds a new skill that just might help keep your digital life in line, Forza Horizon 3 gets some new wheels from across the globe, and we've got Westworld and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Below is a quick summary of all that's in store This Week on Windows! 

  • Westworld season 1
  • Fantastic Beasts and where to find them
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War pre-order announce
  • Beauty and the Beast offer
  • Xbox Tata/Forza Horizon 3 announcement
  • Did you know: Cortana reminders
  • Mobile World Congress devices

Tag:

Xbox.com

