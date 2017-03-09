Cortana, Forza Horizon 3, and more
Description
This Week on Windows: Cortana adds a new skill that just might help keep your digital life in line, Forza Horizon 3 gets some new wheels from across the globe, and we've got Westworld and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Below is a quick summary of all that's in store This Week on Windows!
- Westworld season 1
- Fantastic Beasts and where to find them
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War pre-order announce
- Beauty and the Beast offer
- Xbox Tata/Forza Horizon 3 announcement
- Did you know: Cortana reminders
- Mobile World Congress devices
