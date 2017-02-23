Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

Cortana, Planet Earth II, and more

Play Cortana, Planet Earth II, and more

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This Week on Windows: Cortana is coming in hot with reminders to help you stay on top of life, we're showing you how to get the most out of your day with the calendar app and we say aloha to Moana and Planet Earth II! Specific topics covered in this episode include:

  • Cortana commitments
  • Planet Earth II
  • Moana
  • Oscar collection
  • Did you know: Intro to calendar app

Tag:

Cortana

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents