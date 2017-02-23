Cortana, Planet Earth II, and more
Description
This Week on Windows: Cortana is coming in hot with reminders to help you stay on top of life, we're showing you how to get the most out of your day with the calendar app and we say aloha to Moana and Planet Earth II! Specific topics covered in this episode include:
- Cortana commitments
- Planet Earth II
- Moana
- Oscar collection
- Did you know: Intro to calendar app
