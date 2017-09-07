This Week On Windows

Cortana, Word tips, and more!

Cortana, Word tips, and more!
Description

This Week on Windows: we're showing off some newly announced Windows Mixed Reality Headsets, giving you tips to use Word like a pro and we've got news about a future collaboration between your favorite digital assistants. Specific topics covered in this week's episode include: 

  • IFA announcements/HMDS
  • Alexa/Cortana
  • 5 tips for Word

 

Windows, Word, Cortana

The Discussion

