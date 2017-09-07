Cortana, Word tips, and more!
This Week on Windows: we're showing off some newly announced Windows Mixed Reality Headsets, giving you tips to use Word like a pro and we've got news about a future collaboration between your favorite digital assistants. Specific topics covered in this week's episode include:
- IFA announcements/HMDS
- Alexa/Cortana
- 5 tips for Word
