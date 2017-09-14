This Week On Windows

Fall Creators Update, Windows 10 themes, Inking, and more

Play Fall Creators Update, Windows 10 themes, Inking, and more
Sign in to queue

Description

This Week on Windows: we're breaking down big Windows 10 Fall Creators Update news, we're giving you tips to help you get the most out of Windows Inking and we've got one Ultimate Fall TV Guide! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include:

  • Fall Creators Update announcement
  • New Windows 10 themes
  • How to use Windows Inking now! With the Wacom pen
  • Ultimate fall TV guide

Tag:

Windows

Embed

Download

Download this episode

Download captions

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents