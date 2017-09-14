Fall Creators Update, Windows 10 themes, Inking, and more
Description
This Week on Windows: we're breaking down big Windows 10 Fall Creators Update news, we're giving you tips to help you get the most out of Windows Inking and we've got one Ultimate Fall TV Guide! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include:
- Fall Creators Update announcement
- New Windows 10 themes
- How to use Windows Inking now! With the Wacom pen
- Ultimate fall TV guide
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (3.6 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (12.2 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (97.4 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (35.1 MB)