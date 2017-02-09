Sign in to queue
Fallout Shelter, Anime Month, Gears of War 4

This Week on Windows:  we're getting Instant Answers with Microsoft Edge, Arrival makes its arrive to the Windows Store and it's the debut of Gears of War 4 Cross Play! Other topics included in this week's episode include:

-             Did you know: Microsoft Edge instant answers

-             Fallout Shelter

-             Anime Month kicks off

-             Gears of War 4 cross-play

-             Arrival

