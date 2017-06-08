Fathers Day, Yooka-Laylee, and more!
Download this episode
Description
This Week on Windows: We celebrate all that is Windows 10 and this week that means we're talking Beauty and the Beast, organizing your Start Menu and playing some Yooka-Laylee! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include the following:
- Did You Know: Organize Your Start Files with new tile folders
- Windows Store: Fear the Walking Dead S3
- Windows Store: Beauty and the Beast
- Windows Store: Father's Day Collection
- Windows Store: Yooka-Laylee
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.