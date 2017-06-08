Fathers Day, Yooka-Laylee, and more!

This Week on Windows: We celebrate all that is Windows 10 and this week that means we're talking Beauty and the Beast, organizing your Start Menu and playing some Yooka-Laylee! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include the following:

Did You Know: Organize Your Start Files with new tile folders

Windows Store: Fear the Walking Dead S3

Windows Store: Beauty and the Beast

Windows Store: Father's Day Collection

Windows Store: Yooka-Laylee