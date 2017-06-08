Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

Fathers Day, Yooka-Laylee, and more!

Play Fathers Day, Yooka-Laylee, and more!

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This Week on Windows: We celebrate all that is Windows 10 and this week that means we're talking Beauty and the Beast, organizing your Start Menu and playing some Yooka-Laylee! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include the following:

  • Did You Know: Organize Your Start Files with new tile folders
  • Windows Store: Fear the Walking Dead S3
  • Windows Store: Beauty and the Beast
  • Windows Store: Father's Day Collection
  • Windows Store: Yooka-Laylee

 

Tag:

Windows Store App

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents