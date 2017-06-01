Groove music, Mixer, Computex, and more!
This Week on Windows we're helping you get your groove on with a sweet new offer, we talk about Mixer, Microsoft's new streaming service, plus we're showcasing some of the sick new devices announced at Computex! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include:
- Groove Music CSV offer
- Mixer
- Computex devices
- Minecraft Update: Discovery & Marketplace
- Abzu
- Did You Know: Cortana Music Playback
