This Week On Windows: Happy Holidays!
Download this episode
Description
This Week on Windows: We're showing you tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Windows 10 PC! Happy Holidays! Topics in this episode include:
- Getting started with Windows 10
- Cortana
- Microsoft Edge
- Windows Hello
- Xbox play anywhere/Windows store
- Did you know: photos app holiday tips
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.