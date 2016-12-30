Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

This Week On Windows: Happy Holidays!

Play This Week On Windows: Happy Holidays!

This Week on Windows: We're showing you tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Windows 10 PC! Happy Holidays! Topics in this episode include:

  • Getting started with Windows 10
  • Cortana
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Windows Hello
  • Xbox play anywhere/Windows store
  • Did you know: photos app holiday tips

 

Programming for Windows

