Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

New Windows 10 Devices, Microsoft China event, and more

Play New Windows 10 Devices, Microsoft China event, and more

Download this episode

Download Video

Download captions

Description

This Week on Windows we're getting ready for summer with some of the hottest new devices, TV show season premiers and sales on some killer apps! Plus we've got the latest from the big Microsoft Event in China!  Other topics discussed in this episode include:

  • New Windows 10 devices
  • IAP Sale
  • Casual Season 3 on Hulu
  • John Wick Chapter 2
  • COMING UP: Netflix/War Machine + House of Cards
  • Microsoft China event

 

Tags:

China, Devices, hulu, Netflix

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents