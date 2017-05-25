New Windows 10 Devices, Microsoft China event, and more
This Week on Windows we're getting ready for summer with some of the hottest new devices, TV show season premiers and sales on some killer apps! Plus we've got the latest from the big Microsoft Event in China! Other topics discussed in this episode include:
- New Windows 10 devices
- IAP Sale
- Casual Season 3 on Hulu
- John Wick Chapter 2
- COMING UP: Netflix/War Machine + House of Cards
- Microsoft China event
