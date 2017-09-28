This Week On Windows

Satya Nadella book, Excel Auto Save, and more!

Description

This Week on Windows: This week we're turning pages and getting things done better together with Excel - plus we've got an offer for the New Spider-Man: Homecoming you won't want to miss! Specific topics in this week's episode include:

  • Satya Nadella book available
  • Work better together with Excel/Auto Save
  • Cuphead
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

 

Excel, Windows

