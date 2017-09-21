Surface Plus, Minecraft, Forza Motorsport 7, and more!
This Week on Windows we're talking about some of the people behind Windows Mixed Reality, showcase a story of how a jewelry designer is using Windows 10 to help the people of El Salvador and we're helping you customize your start screen! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include:
- Making mixed reality
- Ariela
- Surface Plus
- Make Start full screen
- Minecraft better together
- Forza Motorsport 7 demo live + launch trailer
