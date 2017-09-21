This Week On Windows

Surface Plus, Minecraft, Forza Motorsport 7, and more!

Play Surface Plus, Minecraft, Forza Motorsport 7, and more!
Sign in to queue

Description

This Week on Windows we're talking about some of the people behind Windows Mixed Reality, showcase a story of how a jewelry designer is using Windows 10  to help the people of El Salvador and we're helping you customize your start screen! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include:

  • Making mixed reality
  • Ariela
  • Surface Plus
  • Make Start full screen
  • Minecraft better together
  • Forza Motorsport 7 demo live + launch trailer

Tags:

Forza, Surface, Windows, minecraft

Embed

Download

Download this episode

Download captions

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents