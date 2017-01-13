This Week on Windows: New Devices at CES, Midseason TV Guide, and more!

Sign in to queue
This Week on Windows:  we're getting a closer look at some of the new devices announced at CES, we're getting our midseason TV on with a brand new guide and we're spreading the love to friends and family all on one PC!

Topics covered:

  • CES recap/New Devices: HP Sprout Pro, Toshipba Portege X20W, HP Curved Gaming Display, ACER Predator 21X
  • Midseason TV guide
  • Did You Know: Multiple Profiles
  • Bonus Did You Know: Account.Microsoft.com

