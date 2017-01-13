This Week on Windows: New Devices at CES, Midseason TV Guide, and more!
Download this episode
Description
This Week on Windows: we're getting a closer look at some of the new devices announced at CES, we're getting our midseason TV on with a brand new guide and we're spreading the love to friends and family all on one PC!
Topics covered:
- CES recap/New Devices: HP Sprout Pro, Toshipba Portege X20W, HP Curved Gaming Display, ACER Predator 21X
- Midseason TV guide
- Did You Know: Multiple Profiles
- Bonus Did You Know: Account.Microsoft.com
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.