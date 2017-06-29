This Week On Windows

Ultimate Game Sale, Windows 10S, and more!

This Week on Windows we show off the Surface Laptop with Windows 10S, get in on the Fate of the Furious, and showcase the biggest game titles in the Ultimate Game Sale. Topics covered on this week's episode include:

  • SLING TV Cloud DVR
  • Windows 10S - things to know
  • Ultimate Game Sale (plus Ultimate Game Face promotion)
  • Did You Know: Windows Store Themes
  • Fate of the Furious

