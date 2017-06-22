Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

Windows at E3, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, and more!

This Week on Windows: we've got big news for the fans of Surface, 360 degree videos and King Kong! Specific topics covered in this week's episodes include:

  • Spotify launching
  • Books SV
  • Recap: Windows at E3 (Rukari)
  • Surface Laptop and Surface Pro available NOW
  • King Kong: Skull Island
  • Did You Know: Watch 360 videos

 

Surface

