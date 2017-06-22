Windows at E3, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, and more!
Download this episode
Download captions
Description
This Week on Windows: we've got big news for the fans of Surface, 360 degree videos and King Kong! Specific topics covered in this week's episodes include:
- Spotify launching
- Books SV
- Recap: Windows at E3 (Rukari)
- Surface Laptop and Surface Pro available NOW
- King Kong: Skull Island
- Did You Know: Watch 360 videos
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.