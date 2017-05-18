Windows at Microsoft Build 2017
This Week on Windows: we're coming to you from Microsoft Build in Seattle, WA – a gathering of developers from around the world to talk about what's coming for Windows 10! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include:
- Build – Terry Myerson interview
- Build showcase highlights – Greg Sullivan interview
- Logan
- Lego Batman movie
- Netflix season premiers: Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
