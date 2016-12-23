This Week On Windows: Year in Review
Download this episode
Description
This Week on Windows: we're taking a look back at some of the biggest Windows news of the year! Plus we take you to a school that's utilizing Minecraft: Education Edition. Other topics covered in this episode include:
- Windows 10 Anniversary Update
- HoloLens/Windows Holographic (Actiongram beta/global expansion)
- Xbox Play Anywhere begins with Recore
- Rio Announcement: Windows 10 Creators Update, Surface Studio, Surface Dial, Surface Book with Performance Base
- WinHec 2016 – cellular PC/Qualcomm announcement
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.