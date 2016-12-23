Sign in to queue
This Week On Windows

This Week On Windows: Year in Review

This Week on Windows: we're taking a look back at some of the biggest Windows news of the year! Plus we take you to a school that's utilizing Minecraft: Education Edition. Other topics covered in this episode include:

  • Windows 10 Anniversary Update
  • HoloLens/Windows Holographic (Actiongram beta/global expansion)
  • Xbox Play Anywhere begins with Recore
  • Rio Announcement: Windows 10 Creators Update, Surface Studio, Surface Dial, Surface Book with Performance Base
  • WinHec 2016 – cellular PC/Qualcomm announcement

Programming for Windows

