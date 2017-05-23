Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Cloud Shell demo (AzureCLI + Powershell)

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks (and Demos) the coolness of Azure Cloud Shell (in both AzureCLI and PowerShell versions).

Azure Cloud Shell Docs -> www.aka.ms/cloudshell

Product page -> https://azure.microsoft.com/features/cloud-shell/

Cloud Shell announcement -> https://azure.microsoft.com/blog/public-preview-of-azure-cloud-shell/

PowerShell in Cloud Shell announcement -> https://azure.microsoft.com/blog/sneak-peek-powershell-in-azure-cloud-shell/

PowerShell Private Preview Sign-up -> www.aka.ms/pscloudsignup

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.

Follow @CoreySandersWA

Follow @RicksterCDN