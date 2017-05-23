Sign in to queue
Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Cloud Shell demo (AzureCLI + Powershell)

Play Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Cloud Shell demo (AzureCLI + Powershell)

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build.  In this episode Corey talks (and Demos) the coolness of Azure Cloud Shell (in both AzureCLI and PowerShell versions). 

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.

 

Azure Platform

