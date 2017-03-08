Tuesdays with Corey: Azure Network Watcher part two

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is solo this week - Making up for the fact that RICK got a little heavy handed with the editing of the last episode on network watcher. See all the goodness that ended up on the cutting room floor - namely Packet capture and analysis.

Check out the announcement blog post for details on Azure Network Watcher and make sure to follow up with the documentation resources.

