Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey: Azure Network Watcher part two

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is solo this week - Making up for the fact that RICK got a little heavy handed with the editing of the last episode on network watcher.  See all the goodness that ended up on the cutting room floor - namely Packet capture and analysis. 

Check out the announcement blog post for details on Azure Network Watcher and make sure to follow up with the documentation resources.  

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with  #AzureTwC.

 

Cloud

