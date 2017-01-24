Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Stack update with Jeffrey Snover
Description
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Technical Fellow Jeffrey Snover to get an update on all things Azure Stack.
More Info? https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/overview/azure-stack/
