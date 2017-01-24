Sign in to queue
Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Stack update with Jeffrey Snover

Play Tuesdays with Corey - Azure Stack update with Jeffrey Snover

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Technical Fellow Jeffrey Snover to get an update on all things Azure Stack.

More Info? https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/overview/azure-stack/

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with  #AzureTwC.

 

Microsoft Azure Platform, Azure Stack

