Tuesdays with Corey: Cloud Foundry is Generally Available on Azure

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into General Availability of Cloud Foundry on Azure. Corey is joined by Sean McKenna – Principal Program Manager, Azure Compute to give us all the details.

Getting started with PCF on Azure: http://aka.ms/pcfonazure

Azure Service Broker for Cloud Foundry: https://github.com/Azure/meta-azure-service-broker

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with #AzureTwC.

Follow @CoreySandersWA

Follow @RicksterCDN