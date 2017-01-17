Tuesdays with Corey: Cloud Foundry is Generally Available on Azure
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into General Availability of Cloud Foundry on Azure. Corey is joined by Sean McKenna – Principal Program Manager, Azure Compute to give us all the details.
- Getting started with PCF on Azure: http://aka.ms/pcfonazure
- Azure Service Broker for Cloud Foundry: https://github.com/Azure/meta-azure-service-broker
