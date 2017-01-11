Tuesdays with Corey: Coolness of Visual Studio Azure Functions Tools!
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into Azure Functions ONCE AGAIN. This time we have Donna Malayeri, Program Manager on the Azure Functions team showing us the new Visual Studio Azure Functions tools.
Visual Studio Tools for Azure Functions – blog post with link to download the tools
Running Azure Functions Locally with the CLI and VS Code
Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with #AzureTwC.
