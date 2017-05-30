Tuesdays with Corey: M-Series and Nested Virtualization on Azure

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks (and Demos) the coolness of our new M-Series machines with hyper-threading and nested virtualization.

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.

Follow @CoreySandersWA

Follow @RicksterCDN