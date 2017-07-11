Tuesdays with Corey - Managed Applications

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is coming to you from his hotel room at Microsoft Inspire - our world wide partner conference. In this episode Corey shows off Managed Applications - a partner lead offering that creates managed Azure Resource Manager template deployments.

For more information:

Check out the docs on Managed Applications

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.

Follow @CoreySandersWA

Follow @RicksterCDN