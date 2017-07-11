Tuesdays with Corey - Managed Applications
Description
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is coming to you from his hotel room at Microsoft Inspire - our world wide partner conference. In this episode Corey shows off Managed Applications - a partner lead offering that creates managed Azure Resource Manager template deployments.
For more information:
- Check out the docs on Managed Applications
Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (7.5 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (27.7 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (249.8 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (96.7 MB)