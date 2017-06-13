Tuesdays with Corey: The Magic of Scheduled Maintenance

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities for in-VM awareness of scheduled maintenance and other cool capabilities announced at Build.

For more information:

Scheduled events blog post : https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/get-started-with-scheduled-events/

Scheduled events sample w/ event hub : https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/resources/samples/virtual-machines-python-scheduled-events-central-logging/

