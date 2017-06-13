Sign in to queue
Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey: The Magic of Scheduled Maintenance

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build.  In this episode Corey talks with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities for in-VM awareness of scheduled maintenance and other cool capabilities announced at Build. 

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with -> #AzureTwC.

 

Azure, Cloud, IT Pro

