Tuesdays with Corey: Year end wrap up looking for FEEDBACK!
Description
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team takes some time to reflect on the past year and is asking for YOUR feedback on what to cover in 2017!
We're always looking for Suggestions and Questions here in the comments section OR via twitter #AzureTwC. You never know - you might make it to an upcoming episode and be a virtual star of the show - like THIS one!
Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter.
The Discussion
I'm looking forward to more of the same in 2017, the variety and the regularity of commiting to Tuesdays! thanks Corey and Rick et al.
For those that watched to the end, this is Corey's SNL inspiration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXBfs2iLHRE
Enjoy your 31 days of ...