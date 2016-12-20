Sign in to queue
Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey: Year end wrap up looking for FEEDBACK!

Play Tuesdays with Corey: Year end wrap up looking for FEEDBACK!

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team takes some time to reflect on the past year and is asking for YOUR feedback on what to cover in 2017!

We're always looking for Suggestions and Questions here in the comments section OR via twitter #AzureTwC. You never know - you might make it to an upcoming episode and be a virtual star of the show - like THIS one!

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter.

 

Tag:

Azure

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents