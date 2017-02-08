Tuesdays with Corey: checking out the new Marketplace portal
Description
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Vybava Ramadoss, Sr. PM on the Marketplace team in order to get an update on the new Azure Marketplace capabilities.
More Info? https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/marketplace/
Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with #AzureTwC.
The Discussion
