Tuesdays with Corey - go TEST Scheduled Maintenance
Description
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sat down with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities around notification and scheduling maintenance on your own timeline.
Note: During September, customers can test the new experience in the US West Central region by creating new VMs in the region, and use this link to the Azure portal: http://aka.ms/plannedmaintenancepreview
Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with #AzureTwC.
