Tuesdays With Corey

Tuesdays with Corey - more AzureCLI 2.0 Goodness

Tuesdays with Corey - more AzureCLI 2.0 Goodness

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team goes ROGUE and decides to cut Rick out of the creation process in order to record his own #AzureTwC on the new AzureCLI tooling.

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with  #AzureTwC.

 

Azure Platform

    The Discussion

