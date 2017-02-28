Sign in to queue
Tuesdays with Corey with cool new functionality of Azure Network Watcher

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is solo this week - showing off the new preview functionality of Azure Network Watcher.

Check out the announcement blog post for details on Azure Network Watcher and make sure to follow up with the documentation resources.  

Post any questions, topic ideas or general conversation here in the comments OR online on via Twitter with  #AzureTwC.

 

Azure

