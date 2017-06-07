Tuesdays with Corey: Rendering the next blockbuster on Azure

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks about rendering in the cloud with Karan Batta - Senior PM on the Azure Big Compute team.

Sign up for the preview - https://rendering.azure.com/

