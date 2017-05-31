Sign in to queue
Database DevOps with Redgate Data Tools

In this episode, Robert is joined by Steve Jones and special guest host Scott Klein to discuss database DevOps. Steve shows how you can use the Redgate Data Tools (ReadyRoll Core, SQL Prompt Core and SQL Search) that are included in Visual Studio Enterprise 2017 to extend DevOps practices to SQL Server and Azure SQL databases and increase your productivity while doing database development. 

Steve also compares the migrations-driven approach of the RedGate tools compared to the state-based approach of the SQL Server Data Tools, which were featured in last week's episode

SQL Server, devops, Visual Studio 2017

