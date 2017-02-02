Sign in to queue
Entity Framework Core

Entity Framework Core

Play Entity Framework Core

Description

In this episode, Robert is joined by Julie Lerman, who takes us on a deep-dive tour of many of the features that are new in Entity Framework Core.

Julie covers:

  • Overview of Entity Framework Core [00:35]
  • Migrating an existing .NET Core project that uses project.json to use the new MSBuild based tooling [04:12]
  • Field mappings and encapsulated collections [23:20]
  • Turning change tracking off for a DBContext [36:45]
  • In-Memory provider for unit testing [44:55]
  • Using the .NET Core CLI for migrations [1:08:40]
 

Tag:

Entity Framework

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      dubem

      Pretty cool session. Learnt something new (a)

    • User profile image
      HGG

      What a poor performance; not structured, no preparation!!!

