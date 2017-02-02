Entity Framework Core
In this episode, Robert is joined by Julie Lerman, who takes us on a deep-dive tour of many of the features that are new in Entity Framework Core.
Julie covers:
- Overview of Entity Framework Core [00:35]
- Migrating an existing .NET Core project that uses project.json to use the new MSBuild based tooling [04:12]
- Field mappings and encapsulated collections [23:20]
- Turning change tracking off for a DBContext [36:45]
- In-Memory provider for unit testing [44:55]
- Using the .NET Core CLI for migrations [1:08:40]
Pretty cool session. Learnt something new (a)
What a poor performance; not structured, no preparation!!!