Functional Programming in C#
Description
In this episode, Robert is joined by Ed Charbeneau for a discussion of how a number of language features in C# support functional programming, a programming style that treats computation as the evaluation of mathematical functions and avoids changing state and mutable data.
Resources:
- The Essential Cheat Sheet: Functional Programming with C# 7.1
- Functional C# self-guided workshop and presentation assets
- Podcast on Functional C#
The Discussion
-
Nice video, very interesting content. I will start to implement this clear and clean way of code. Thanks guys as always you upload very very good videos.