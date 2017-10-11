Visual Studio Toolbox

Functional Programming in C#

In this episode, Robert is joined by Ed Charbeneau for a discussion of how a number of language features in C# support functional programming, a programming style that treats computation as the evaluation of mathematical functions and avoids changing state and mutable data. 

C#, Functional Programming, Coding

The Discussion

    Randy Pena

    Nice video, very interesting content. I will start to implement this clear and clean way of code. Thanks guys as always you upload very very good videos.

