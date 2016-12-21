Getting started with PHP, Java, and SQL Server on Linux

Sign in to queue
In this episode, Dmitry is joined by Meet Bhagdev and Andrea Lam, who show us how to get started with programming apps in PHP and Java connecting to SQL Server on Linux. PHP and Java both have open sourced connectors that can be used by applications to connect to SQL Server anywhere (on-premises or in the cloud). This includes the recently released SQL Server on Linux and we'll show you some demo's using Visual Studio Code and the newly released SQL Server extension.

