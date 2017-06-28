Modern Dev Practices: Unit Testing

In this episode, Robert is joined by Phil Japikse, who explores how in modern development practices, unit testing is part of the development process, not a chore to be tackled after you write your code.

Phil spends most of the time on Test Driven Development (aka Test Driven Design), where you write a test first and then write just enough code to pass the test and then refine the code as you add more tests. In TDD, the tests embody the requirements the code must satisfy.

He also briefly covers Behavior Driven Development [50:20] and Mocks [53:45].

Resources: