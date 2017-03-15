Modern Web Development
Download this episode
Description
In this episode, Robert is joined by Sam Basu and Ed Charbeneau, for an in-depth discussion about what it means to be a modern Web developer. They cover a lot of ground, including JavaScript frameworks, package managers, ASP.NET Core and how you build a Web solution that relies on a lot of moving parts. They also provide lots of good advice on how you should think about modern Web development, especially if you are new to it.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.