.NET Core 2.0 – Ready for library developers (with Sterling DB)
Description
In this episode Dmitry Lyalin is joined by Jeremy Likness, a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft and the coder behind Sterling DB, an open source project originally created for Silverlight data storage. Jeremy will cover what recently inspired him to convert this 2010 built data library and port it to run on .NET Core 2.0 thanks to advances in .NET Standard 2.0 that made it (finally) possible. He'll show us exactly how easy it was to port, demo the code actually running against some sample solutions and discuss his views on .NET Core 2.0, and why we believe it's finally ready to go big with open source project developers, enterprises and beyond.
Resources:
- .NET Core 2.0: https://www.microsoft.com/net
- Blog post: https://jlik.me/78
- GitHub: https://github.com/JeremyLikness/sterling-net-core
