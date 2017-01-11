Sign in to queue
SOLID Design Patterns

In this episode, Robert is joined by Phil Japikse for a chat about design patterns. Software design patterns have been around long before the MVC Framework gained momentum. Phil starts with a review of Robert C. Martin's (Uncle Bob) SOLID macronym. After building the proper foundation,he reviews several design patterns, their C# implementation and when and how they should be used in modern software development.

Get the code samples here.

Visual Studio

